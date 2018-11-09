Murder suspect found living in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man wanted in a double homicide in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Pulaski, apparently while awaiting the birth of his children.

Yvonne Martinez, a public information officer with Cocoa Police Department in Florida, said Travis Shamon Bradley, 22, told authorities he was in Pulaski County because his girlfriend, who lives in Dublin, is about to give birth to twins.

“He wasn’t surprised” when he was arrested by Pulaski Police Department, Martinez said. “He said he was going to turn himself in after the twins were born, but we got him first.”

Bradley, who apparently goes by the moniker “Milliondolla Slab,” was among four men alleged to have invaded the home of Jaleen Malik Howard, a 19-year-old father of two, June 19, according to Martinez. She said the suspects allegedly were attempting to steal drugs and part of a $55,000 trust fund Howard was said to have been “flaunting” on social media.

However, when Howard attempted to defend the invasion, gunfire was exchanged, leaving Howard and 22-year-old suspect RahKwon Shiem Yarveez Oquendo dead.

Cocoa authorities have video surveillance footage of the home invasion, Martinez says.

As a result of the video and other evidence, Bradley was charged with Howard’s and Oquendo’s deaths. She alleges the video shows it was Bradley’s shot that killed Oquendo.

Bradley is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail, awaiting extradition to Florida. He is charged in Florida with first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm while inflicting death, second-degree felony murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft.

Martinez said Bradley’s charges are qualifiers for the death penalty, but it will be the prosecution’s decision whether the seek death.

A Florida detective was en route to Pulaski Thursday to interview Bradley, according to Martinez. She had not heard whether Bradley would waive or fight extradition.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said Bradley was arrested outside Craig Street Apartments following a 7:21 p.m. disturbance call there.

Local authorities were notified by U.S. Marshall’s Service Tuesday that a suspect in the Florida homicides was living in Pulaski. Roche said officers were given a detailed description and photograph of Bradley.

Officers T.A. Suydam and W.T. Carpenter spotted a citizen that appeared to match the description when they responded to the disturbance call.

Roche said Carpenter addressed the alleged disturbance while Suydam approached the potential homicide suspect to obtain identification. It’s unclear whether Bradley was involved in the disturbance.

At first, Roche alleges, Bradley provided information that was determined to be false. The man was arrested when it was confirmed he is the homicide suspect.

Neither Roche nor Martinez is sure how long Bradley has been living here.

According to an online report by WKMG ClickOrlando, Simon Jackson, 19, showed up uninvited June 19 to the residence of Howard’s pregnant girlfriend. She called Howard, who immediately responded to her aid.

The report indicates video shows Jackson entering the residence for a while and then stepping back outside to signal to the co-defendants. The report indicates Jackson allegedly told police he left the door unlocked so Bradley, Oquendo and LilRalph Johnson Jr. could enter the residence.

Soon after all of the men entered, Bradley is seen leaving and firing several shots at Howard, according to the WKMG report. Oquendo runs out and falls into the street, where he was found dead.

Martinez said Jackson and Johnson already surrendered to authorities, leaving Bradley as the only suspect at large until Wednesday.

WKMG reports Howard, killed two days after Father’s Day, left behind a young daughter and newborn son he never met.

The due date for Bradley’s twins could not be determined.

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2018.

