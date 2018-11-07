Mountain Highway, Dixie Bluegrass Boys, come to NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Crooked Road runs through New River Community College this weekend as the music of Mountain Highway and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured for the Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree. This free concert begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Mountain Highway is a young family band that performs traditional bluegrass music. Previous performances include Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Fest in Denton, North Carolina, HoustonFest in Galax, The Floyd Country Store and The Earle Theatre in Mt. Airy, North Carolina.

The band’s musical selection includes songs from Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley. The four sibling singers play banjo, fiddle, mandolin and guitar, while their father plays upright bass.

The Dixie Bluegrass Boys are a traditional style group that has been playing for 11 years in the Virginia and North Carolina area. The group performs old-time, country and bluegrass music for dances and concerts. The band members are Jackson Cunningham on guitar, mandolin and vocals, Jeff Michael on fiddle, Ramona Church on five string banjo, guitar and vocals, and Jerry Steinberg on bass fiddle.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday and though this is a free concert, donations will be accepted to help pay for the expenses of the band.

These jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month from October through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

More information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club is available from Tim Jones at 540-674-3625 and online at www.nr.edu/fiddle.

