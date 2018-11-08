Maven Elroy Alexander

Sept. 25, 1937-Nov. 6, 2018

RADFORD, Va. — Maven Elroy Alexander, 81, of Radford, Va., formerly of Draper, Va., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was retired from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant and a member of Memorial Christian Church in Draper, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles S. and Ada Lawson Alexander; daughter, Patricia Diane Alexander; his brother, Clinton Alexander, and sisters, Bea Smith, Jessie King and Earlyne Gardner.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Freda Sue Turner Alexander; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Renee Alexander; daughters, Rita Sue Alexander-Burcham and Darlene Alexander Hill; grandchildren, Jason and his wife Erin Alexander, Amanda Alexander, Phillip Alexander, Kristen and her husband Walter Worrell, Jamie Taylor, Brandon Hill and Adam Simpkins; great-grandchildren, Trent, Evan, Kameryn and Allison Alexander; sisters, Belva Smith, Kate Trail and Bonnie Kemp, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends Saturday, Nov. 10, noon to 1 p.m., at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Robert Osbourne officiating. Interment follows in Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/donate, or National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

The Alexander family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on November 8, 2018.

Comments

comments