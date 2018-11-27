Mary Etta Sayers Crowder

Mary Etta Sayers Crowder, age 79, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at her residence.

She was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Pulaski, Va., to the late Ida Mae Williams Sayers and James J. Sayers. She was a member of Valley Road International Pentecostal Church of Christ in Pulaski, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Fred Sayers, Jack Sayers and Eugene Sayers.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Clinton Crowder; three daughters, Linda Crockett of Christiansburg, Va., Donna Gallimore (Michael) of Pulaski, Va., and Betty Cook (Tim) of Pulaski, Va.; step-sister, Laura Biggs of Hillsville, Va.; brother, Issac Sayers; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services are Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Revs. Mary Morris and Andrew Dean officiating. Interment follows in Thornspring Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., 540-980-1700.

