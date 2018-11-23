Mary Blanche Pace Dean

Mary Blanche Pace Dean, 69 of Pulaski, went home to be with the Lord and join with her son, Brent on Monday, November 19, 2018 after a short illness.

Mary was an educator and owned and operated Fireside Learning Center (Private Tutoring) most of her life. She touched many young students lives in helping them to move forward in their educational efforts.

Preceding her in death was her son, Brenton Dean, parents, Willard and Blanche Pace, brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jeanne Pace, brother Denny Pace. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church, Roanoke.

Mary is survived by her husband, Roger Dean, Sister-in-law Mary Sue

Pace, sister-in-law and husband Jeff and Charlene Dean Wheeler, nieces and nephews, Susan Pace Morris, Kyle Wheeler and Jon Pace, Sarah Pace Huddle, Ashley Wheeler and G. Michael Pace.

Mary’s family would like to thank all the family and friends who have given so much love and support to her during these past several months. Special appreciation is extended to Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski, and Lewis Gale Hospital – Salem.

A double funeral ceremony for Mary and her son Brenton, will be held Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Terrie Sternberg officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Seagle Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.

