Man carjacked while aiding motorists

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CANA — Two people are being held without bond for allegedly carjacking a man at knifepoint after he tried to help them free their stuck vehicle.

Carroll County Sheriff John B. Gardner said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Timber Road in the Cana area. The alleged victim told police an unknown male and a female he knew only by first name came to his residence seeking assistance with their 1999 Ford, which was stuck in mud.

The victim told police he took the couple back to their car in his 1995 Nissan pickup and attempted, unsuccessfully, to pull the Ford out of the mud. At that point, the victim said, he was kicked in the groin by the female and punched in the face by the male.

Gardner said the male suspect allegedly held a knife to the victim’s throat, threatening to kill him if the truck keys weren’t surrendered. The victim turned over the keys and the couple left in the truck, according to police.

After processing the Ford for potential evidence, Carroll County authorities were able to determine it did not belong to the suspects they were seeking. Further investigation determined the pickup was still in the Cana area, so deputies were assigned to the community to watch for it. Just after 3 p.m. Monday officers spotted the truck, which was occupied by two males and a female.

Although the truck’s driver attempted to elude police, Gardner said, deputies were able to get it stopped and confirm it was the stolen truck. Two of the occupants were placed under arrest in connection with the carjacking.

Gardner identified those suspects as Christopher Anthony Bottoms, 48, of Cana, and Brittany Nicole Wall, 28, of Mt. Airy, N.C. Each is charged with felony carjacking, felony conspiracy to commit a carjacking and misdemeanor assault and battery. Both are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2018.

Comments

comments