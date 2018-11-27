Male dies in fall from trestle

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County authorities are investigating the Monday morning death of a male who fell from a New River Trail trestle.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the fall around 8:42 a.m. Capt. Daniel Johnson said the subject was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.

“Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, but suspects no foul play was involved,” Johnson said.

The name of the deceased is not being released.

