Lula Mae Shelton Akers Turpin

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. — Lula Mae Shelton Akers Turpin, age 83, of Peterstown, W.Va., and formerly Dublin, Va., passed away Nov. 3, 2018 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born Oct. 6, 1935, in Carroll County, Va., she is the daughter of the late Victor Shelton and Blanche East Shelton. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Roy Akers, and second husband, Erby Turpin, and daughter, Lois Patricia Kress.

Surviving are children, Debbie Bokish and husband, Daniel, of Bluefield, Va., James Ronald (Sharon) Akers of Peterstown, W.Va., and Donald E. Akers of Dublin, Va.; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and sister, Shelby (Joe) Cristillo of Crystal River, Fla.

Funeral services are Thursday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. J.B. Shelton officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens.

The family is receiving friends Wednesday evening, 5-7, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 7, 2018.

