Kaine, Griffith elected to new terms

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia and 9th District voters returned U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th) to Washington, D.C. for new terms in Tuesday’s Mid-Term Election.

Voters in Pulaski County supported Griffith for U.S. House of Representatives, but preferred Kaine’s Republican challenger, Corey Stewart, for the U.S. Senate.

Election tallies are considered unofficial until a canvass is completed of all votes.

According to those unofficial results, Kaine defeated Stewart by just over 500,000 votes. He received 1.9 million votes (57 percent) to Stewart’s 1.4 million. Meanwhile, a little over 61,000 voters threw their support behind Libertarian candidate Matt J. Waters.

In Pulaski County, though, the tables were turned. Stewart defeated Kaine by nearly two to one, receiving 65 percent of the votes to Kaine’s 34 percent. Final unofficial tallies have Stewart with 7,832 votes, Kaine with 4,060, and Waters, 169.

Kaine’s victory came primarily through support of voters in Virginia’s highly populated cities. He carried only 21 of the Commonwealth’s 95 counties, but won in practically every city.

The only county in the western part of the state supporting Kaine was Montgomery County, with its strong university population. Kaine received 57 percent of the votes, compared to 41 percent for student. Radford City, home of Radford University, also elected Kaine, 59 percent to 39 percent.

In the 9th Congressional District race, Griffith also won by nearly a two-to-one margin. He received 160,885 votes, or 65 percent of votes cast in the district, compared to Democratic challenger Anthony Flaccavento’s 85,584 (35 percent).

Sixty-six percent of Pulaski County voters backed Griffith (8,018 votes), while 34 percent, or 4,054, voted for Flaccavento.

This was Flaccavento’s second attempt to unseat Griffith.

Local and state voters also approved two constitutional amendments Tuesday.

One amendment would allow counties, cities or towns to provide partial real estate tax exemptions on properties subject to recurrent flooding, as long as resiliency improvements have been made on the property. The measure passed by a margin of 71 percent to 29 percent in the Commonwealth and 67 percent to 33 percent in Pulaski County.

The second amendment would allow the real estate tax exemption on the primary residence of certain disabled veterans’ spouses to continue claiming the exemption after moving to a new residence. The veteran must have a 100-percent service connected permanent and total disability for the measure to apply.

The second amendment passed 84 to 16 percent across Virginia and 83 to 17 percent in Pulaski County.

