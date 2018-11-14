June Wilson Howell

On Nov. 12, 2018, June left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father in a place where there will be no more pain or sorrow.

She was born to Luther and Reggie Wilson Nov. 1, 1934, and will be reunited with them; her brothers, Hensel, Ernest, Hubert and Larry; sister, Ethel; daughter, Vickie, and granddaughter Amber.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Donna Wright; sister, Kaye (Steve) Patterson; grandchildren, Terri (Ron) Thompson, Jamie (Kelley) Flinchum, Ashley (Danny) Sheets and Billy McCroskey; six great-grandchildren, Kieera, Trey, Malakai, Mackenzie, Elijah, Avianna; a special niece that was like a daughter, Barbara Wilson Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family greatly appreciates the love, care and compassion Pulaski Health and Rehab gave to our loved one over the many years she resided there. They were her second family. She enjoyed singing each week with the volunteer groups and activities.

Memorial services are 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Frank Peters officiating. The family is receiving friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. The family requests no flowers be sent.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2018.

Comments

comments