Joy Rolland

Canton – On November 19, 2018 at 10:30 pm Joyce Marie Vanhoy Rolland slipped away from her home she shared with her husband, Bill, in Smokey Cove, Canton, NC to her Father’s home in Heaven.

She died of Alzheimer’s disease. Daughter of Oscar and Margaret Vanhoy, she was born on May 20, 1930 in Winston Salem, NC. She grew up in Pulaski VA and graduated from Pulaski High School. While a student at Pulaski High School she played baritone horn in the band. She graduated from King College, Bristol, TN in 1953 with a BA Degree in Chemistry. She and her husband Bill raised 4 wonderful children. When the children left home she began a career at St. Andrews Presbyterian College as an Academic Aide to the handicapped. She continued and became the Coordinator of Academic Aids and a mother to all of the handicapped students. She was a lifelong committed Christian and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurinburg, Manly Presbyterian Church of Southern Pines and was most recently a member of Canton Presbyterian Church. Joy, though a faithful Presbyterian, was a committed ecumenical Christian.

Joy Rolland was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Margaret Vanhoy and brother, Phillip Vanhoy.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. William W. Rolland, of Canton, NC and by her sister Nola Vanhoy of Gainesville Ga; her children, Bill Rolland (Nancy), Southern Pines, NC; George Rolland, (Sarah), Canton, NC; Betsy Robbins, (Lonnie), Raeford, NC and John Rolland, (Jenny), Waynesville, NC. Grandchildren, Jessie Flowers, (John), Greer, SC, Emily and Hannah, Southern Pines; Will Robbins, (Kim), Elizabeth Robbins, Raeford NC; Joseph, Bethany, David Rolland, Waynesville, NC and two Great Grandchildren Mattie Joy Flowers and Tanner Robbins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Canton Presbyterian Church 190 Main St. Canton, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: No Boundaries Integrated Services for Independent Living, 47 Forga Plaza Loop Waynesville, NC 28786.

The care of Mrs. Rolland has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com

