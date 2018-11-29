Joseph Leak Haymore

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joseph Leak Haymore, 62, of Knoxville, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and his soulmate, Brenda Haymore, Nov. 26, 2018, in Pulaski, Va., at Lewis Gale Medical Center.

Joe was born in Pulaski, Va., Oct. 20, 1956. He was the only son of Charlie and Dorothy Haymore. Joe graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1975. One of Joe’s proudest accomplishments was obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

He earned his bachelors degree in engineering at Virginia Tech in 1979. Joe also completed his master’s at University of Tennessee and doctorate work at University of Alabama; but he was always a Hokie! Joe moved to Knoxville, Tenn. in 1979 and worked for 39 years in Oak Ridge, Tenn., as an environmental engineer. He was employed at Pro2Serve.

Joe served St. Mark United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tenn., for many years in a variety of leadership positions. He was a certified lay speaker and was finishing his certified lay minister training, about which he was very passionate.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Brenda Riggle Haymore, who died Dec. 20, 2017. He lives on through his precious daughter, Molly Kimberlin Haymore of Knoxville, Tenn.; his sister-in-law, Barbara Riggle Price Cain of Draper, Va.; two nephews, Mike Price and his wife, Chrissy, of Draper, Va., and Chris Price and his wife, Tara, of Radford, Va.; four great-nieces; his special aunt who was like a mother to him, Evelyn Aust of Pulaski, Va., and his best friends, Greg and Sandra Purcell of Knoxville, Tenn.

A memorial service for Joe is being held at 3 p.m. Friday at Seagle’s Funeral Chapel in Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Paige and Knox Wimberly and the Rev. Skip White officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

A second memorial is being held Sunday, 10 a.m., at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 7001 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., with the Rev. Skip White officiating. Cremains are being buried at Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski, Va.

Molly requests memorials are made to Draper Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 90, Draper, VA 24324 and The Boy Scouts of America Camp Powhatan, Blue Ridge Mountains Council – BSA, P.O. Box 7606, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

