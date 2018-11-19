John Calhoun Lyerly

John Calhoun Lyerly, age 69 of Draper, Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born July 7, 1949 in North Carolina he was the son of the late Joseph Abraham Lyerly & Claudia Faye Smith Lyerly. His brother, Donald Lyerly also preceded him in death.

Mr. Lyerly served in the United States Navy as a Radarman from 1968-1971. He worked for the phone company for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was technically minded and his innate curiosity made him a life long learner. His family was the joy of his life.

He is survived by his wife Carol Lynn Nilson Lyerly, Draper; children Brian Joseph (Samantha) Lyerly, Christiansburg; Jeffrey Michael Lyerly, Draper; Sandra Lyerly (Dustin) Carr, Front Royal; and sister Gloria (Blue) Morace, Indiana.

Memorial services will be held 4:00 PM – Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Legacy Church (2150 West Ridge Road – Wytheville) with Pastor Rick Becker officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

John will be laid to rest 11:00 AM – Monday, November 26, 2018 at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin with Pastor Brett McCleary officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

