James Earl Altizer

James Earl Altizer, age 73, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at his residence.

He was born April 27, 1945, and was the son of the late Verdie Gilmwater Altizer and Highly R. Altizer. James retired as a welder for Bucyrus in Pulaski, Va., after 40 years of dedicated service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Olivine Katherine Altizer; a son, James Ray Altizer; and a daughter, Marie Rupe.

He is survived by his sons, Charles Olinger of Dublin, Va., Robert Olinger of Pulaski, Va., and George Davis of Pulaski, Va.; daughters, Danielle D. Goad of Pulaski, Va., Elsie Austin of North Carolina, Linda Olinger of South Carolina, Reba Palmer of Floyd, Va., and Brenda Sue Lamb of Kentucky; brothers, Henry Lee Altizer of Pulaski, Va., and Ellis Altizer of Dublin, Va.; sisters, Linnie Mae Rattclife of Martinsville, Va., and Faye Kittinger of Dublin, Va.; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, and his loving pet dog, Jo Jo.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Becky Wheeler officiating. Interment follows in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., 540-980-1700.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2018.

