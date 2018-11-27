Jackie Charles Berry

Jackie Charles Berry, age 74, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away Sunday evening Nov. 25, 2018, at his home.

Born Nov. 10, 1944, in Smythe County, Va., he was the son of Edith Henegar Berry and the late Jack Charles Berry.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Darlene Berry of Fairlawn, Va.; sons, Charles Eric Frank (Amy) Berry of Dublin, Va., and James Christopher Berry of California, and sister, Sue (Larry) Delp of Mooresville, N.C.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Entombment follows at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends from noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Pulaski County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1046, Dublin, VA 24084.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2018.

