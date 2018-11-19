Jack of all trades – Our neighbor Ranny Akers

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

There are those who choose a career at a young age and stay with that particular line of work for the duration of their lives. These days, however, it’s not uncommon for individuals to work in a variety of occupations during their lives. Ranny Akers is one such individual.

Akers is from Dublin and graduated from Dublin High School in 1970. At that time, the war in Vietnam was ongoing.

“Uncle Sam told me my draft number was six,” said Akers. “So I went ahead and joined the army. No sense in getting drafted.”

The Army sent Akers to Germany for six months and then on to Vietnam, where he became a Combat Engineer with the 11th Army Cavalry.

“I saw action here and there,” said Akers. “We were stationed northwest of Saigon at the Laos border. We would go out and mine sweep the road. The problem with that is you go out and do that in the daytime and then you’d go back to your base at night. Then you go back out the next morning and basically do the same thing. Once and a while they’d drop a rocket on you to let you know they were still out there.”

As Akers explained, the war in Vietnam was unique.

“The whole time I was in Vietnam it wasn’t about real estate that you were taking, it was all about body count,” he explained. “There was no way you were going to win a war when all you think about is body count because you weren’t taking anything. The more people you went and killed, the better off you were is the way they looked at it. A lot of the soldiers had trouble dealing with that and left me wondering why we were there and was my choice right in being there.”

Akers stayed in Vietnam for a year and then transferred to the 11th Army Cavalry which was based at Fort Hood, Texas. He left the Army in 1974 and got a job at Electroplate in Dublin.

“I stayed there a while and then I got to looking at my G.I. bill and thought, if someone’s going to pay to let me go to school, why not? So I enrolled in New River in the Criminal Justice Program,” he said.

While still in school, Akers found employment at the Bland Correctional Farm where he worked for about a year and a half before discovering that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department had a job opening.

“I was working midnight shift in Bland and I would show up before Sheriff Hall got there many times,” Akers explained. “And I would just wait on him and I told him I was looking for a job. Finally, one day he said ‘Sit it down there brubber.’ He called everybody brubber. He said, ‘You’ve been in my office every day for two weeks’ and I said, yes sir I have. I really want this job. He said, ‘It looks like I’m going to have to hire you just to keep you out of my office. So he did and I went to work at the sheriff’s office in 1977.’”

As Akers worked in the sheriff’s office as a road deputy, he attended classes and graduated from NRCC with a degree in Criminal Justice. In time, he became an investigator. Akers was involved in a variety of cases during his long career at the sheriff’s department.

“Being in police work, the relationship with that job is love hate,” Akers stated. “There’s things that you can’t love because of the violence part. You hope you can help as many people as you possibly can when you get in that job but as you go through that job, you find that helping people is not necessarily what you do that much. You’re reacting to situations that have already occurred.”

In the early 90s the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program came to Pulaski County and Akers became the first law enforcement officer assigned to take on this new task.

“As a DARE officer I felt like that was my job to help those kids move forward,” said Akers. “A lot of times that little spark you gave them would motivate them. Fifth and sixth-graders referred to me as the DARE Dude and I enjoyed that because that was a job that you truly did love. You felt that you were making a mark.”

During his years in the department, Akers got to know many sheriffs.

“Jim Davis was working with the state police and came back to the sheriff’s department and got elected. Jim Davis and I go way, way back,” he said. “I was a Sergeant when (current sheriff) Mike Worrell was put on my shift for a year or two. You get to know a lot about people when you work with them in situations that most people never encounter and Mike was one of the best. He knew how to talk to people and still does.”

Twenty-four years after joining the sheriff’s department, Ranny Acres retired on the last minute of the last hour of the year 2000. It was then, Akers once again, changed career paths.

“I was out of law enforcement and a lot of people approached me and asked me if I ever thought about running for the board of supervisors,” said Akers. “I said not really, but a whole lot of people said they’d put their support behind me if I ran. So I did.”

“Most the people who know me more personally, asked me why I ran as a Democrat,” Akers continued. “Well, the Democrats had nobody else running. Then they ask, ‘What if there had been nobody on the Republican side, would you have run as a Republican?’ I said, probably so. In my heart, I lean to the old school Democrats, not the Democrats of today. I believe in a work ethic. I had to go out and work for it or get it somehow or another. That’s the way I was brought up. I still believe in that.”

Akers surprised some by winning the election against a well-established incumbent. As a supervisor, he found himself spending a lot of time in Richmond in an effort to inform legislators about the needs of Pulaski County, as well as telling them about what the county did not need. In one instance, there was momentum in the state Legislature to hand over responsibility for paving, mowing and generally maintaining all roadways in the county. This had been the responsibility of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“This is one of those situations where it was really going to cost the county,” Akers explained. “Do we really need to be in the road business? I didn’t think so.”

The legislation never went through and VDOT continues to maintain most all county roadways.

Akers won re-election to a second term on the board of supervisors in an uncontested election but more challenges lay ahead.

In another instance, a legislator proposed getting grid of the state’s machine and tool tax, which would take nearly $2 million from the county coffers. According to Akers, this would have required a substantial increase in the county’s real estate taxes. Akers paid that legislator a visit one day.

“I didn’t feel like we could handle that and so I got into a heated discussion with him, till he threw me out of his office,” Akers said.

For one reason or another, the machinery and tool tax was never lifted and the county was never forced to make up for this lost stream of revenue.

In a contest featuring two individuals with unique names, Ranny Akers was defeated in his third re-election bid by Ranny O’Dell.

After his stint on the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Akers found work doing maintenance at the Pete Dye Golf Course in Fairlawn and then, afterward, at the nearby River Company Restaurant. He has also worked in construction, as a mechanic and today works at NAAPA Auto parts in Fairlawn.

Akers, who was married once before, has a daughter named Elisha who lives in Christiansburg. In 2014, he married again, this time to Beckie Cox, who now sits on the Pulaski County School Board.

“I guess you could say we’re still newlyweds,” Akers said smiling. Today both sit on the board and are actively involved in the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

Akers has lived in various locations in Pulaski County including Claytor Lake, Snowville and now with Cox near the new Pulaski County Middle School, which is currently under construction.

Despite what he considers a glaring lack of retail choices for the average citizen, Akers believes Pulaski County has a bright future.

“People have respect for one another in this county,” Akers declared. “I think we’ve always had that. I don’t think that’s ever changed. If something happens, this county comes together a little quicker than in other places. Pulaski County is an awesome, awesome place. I lived here a long time, I’ve left and been to other places and come back. I’ve always felt like this is home. It’s been good to me. It’s been good to a lot of people that still live here.”

Written by: Editor on November 19, 2018.

Comments

comments