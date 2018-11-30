Irene Akers Palmer

Irene Akers Palmer, 92, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

She was preceded in death by the late James Earl Palmer. She was born Jan. 5, 1926, in Draper, Va., the daughter of the late Guy W. Akers and Ida Rigney Akers. Also preceding Irene in death were brothers, Guy Akers Jr., Garland Akers and Donnie Akers, and sister, Georgia Beth Rorrer.

Irene is survived by two brothers, Royce Akers and James Akers, as well as four loving children, Sandra Higgins and husband, George, Suzette Williams and husband, Al, Randy Palmer and partner Rita Heinrich, and Reggie Palmer and wife, Margo. Irene also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kelly Howlett officiating. The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial follows the service at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 2728 Colonial Ave, Suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24015.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

