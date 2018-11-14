Insurance cases combined again

Although their past two court appearances were separate, two former Pulaski insurance agents charged with embezzlement will return to court together in January.

A Jan. 30 court date was set Tuesday for David Troy Hazelwood. He ran the now defunct New River Valley Insurance Associates with co-defendant, Cynthia Marie Craft, until they were indicted in January for allegedly embezzling customer insurance premiums.

Craft’s next court appearance also is Jan. 30.

Pulaski Police Department launched an investigation after some of the agents’ customers reported insurance policies were canceled even though the premiums had been paid.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor has estimated the total amount of the embezzlements to be about $77,000.

Hazelwood faces 41 counts of embezzlement, while Craft faces 24.

