Inclement weather slightly slows school construction

By WILLIAM PAINE

Progress continues on the new Pulaski County Middle School in spite of several days of wet weather which slowed progress on grading work at the site.

Last month, the Pulaski County School Board voted to award the contract for the General Construction Package to Branch and Associates. Contracts for bonds and insurance for the project were signed shortly thereafter.

Branch Civil, which was awarded the early grading contract last summer, continued drilling into the site, placing explosives into those drill holes and then setting off controlled explosions, A.K.A. blasting. This is done to rid the site of unwanted rocks and boulders. Large dump trucks then hauled, placed and compacted fill on the building pad and main parking area.

Monitoring hubs were installed on the building pad to measure the settlement of the fill on the pad. This is to make sure the building site stays on the proper grade.

As grading work continued, an underground spring was discovered on-site. To control the flow, a spring box was created to divert the water to the back of the property. In addition to this, Branch Civil completed a diversion dike at one sediment basin, installed baffles and placed riprap, which is a loose stone used to form a breakwater, at all sediment basin outlets on-site.

Trees and shrubs were removed and topsoil stockpiled at what will be the school’s multipurpose field.

Blasting was scheduled to be finished by Friday and grading work on all but the track/football field should is scheduled for completion by Dec. 1. Grading work on the track and football field is expected to be completed by early Spring.

According to representatives for Skanska, which provides quality control for the project, the building pad for the new school is complete and ready for the general contractor to begin work. Branch and Associates are scheduled to start construction by the end of this month.

A budget for furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) for the school has yet to be finalized as representatives for Skanska continue to work with the interior design consultant for the project.

As of now, the new middle school is still set to open by fall of 2020.

Written by: Editor on November 19, 2018.

