How to refill and dispose of fire extinguishers

By WILLIAM PAINE

Any firefighter will tell you that it’s always a good idea to have a fire extinguisher handy. There’s no telling how many deadly fires could have been prevented before they became unmanageable, if only someone would have quickly smothered the flames by using a fire extinguisher.

Like anything, though, fire extinguishers age and become less effective with time. Every fire extinguisher has the date of manufacture marked somewhere on its body, usually on the bottom. If the fire extinguisher is several years old, it may be low on pressure. Most fire extinguishers require inspections every six years if they are located in a business.

Located next to the nozzle of every fire extinguisher, there is needle within a gauge that shows the amount of pressure inside the cylinder. Ideally, the needle will remain in the zone marked green, which indicates that the contents of the extinguisher are properly pressurized. If the needle falls outside of the green, the extinguisher is either underpressurized, meaning the retardant may not adequately discharge or overpressurized, which means the extinguisher is in danger of rupturing.

If the reading on the gauge is either too high or too low, individuals may take the extinguisher to their local fire department to get it inspected and recharged for a small fee. There are a couple of exceptions to this.

If the fire extinguisher is more than 12 years old, the fire station will not refill it because current fire codes will not allow it. Instead, the old extinguisher must be hydrostatically tested, a process which often costs about as much, and sometimes even more, than a new fire extinguisher. This is especially true of fire extinguishers that weigh 10 pounds or less. For this reason, it is often recommended that the owner of older and smaller fire extinguishers simply buy a new one. More often than not, the local fire house will have fire extinguishers for sale at a reasonable price.

Note, fire stations will not normally recharge fire extinguishers that have plastic, instead of metal nozzles. Plastic nozzles can shatter during the recharging process making for a potentially dangerous situation.

In addition to recharging and inspecting fire extinguishers, most local fire stations will dispose of old fire extinguishers.

Firefighters dispose of old fire extinguishers by discharging the fire retardant from the cylinder into plastic bags. These chemical filled bags are used to smother chimney fires. They do this by simply dropping the bag into the flu from opening at the top of the chimney. After the cylinders have been discharged, they can be safely disposed of in any landfill.

According to Pulaski Fire Marshall Todd Garwood, alternate means of disposing a fire extinguisher are not legal and potentially dangerous. “This is where people get in trouble. You can’t take that fire extinguisher and throw it into the trash can because that cylinder is charged. So if you throw it into the trash truck and they pull that gear and that thing comes around and crushes it, it will explode.”

These days, most fire extinguishers are Class ABC, which are effective in containing three types of fires. Class A fires are ordinary materials like burning paper or plastics. Class B fires involve flammable liquids such as gasoline. Class C fires involve energized electrical equipment, such as appliances.

For non-firefighters, emptying the cylinder of fire retardant so that it can be disposed, is also problematic. The chemicals inside a fire extinguisher are typically ammonium sulphate or monoammonium phosphate, which are considered to be hazardous materials.

“Spraying that stuff anywhere and you have potentially created a hazardous scene,” Garwood explained. “If you throw it in the dumpster, then you’ve just put hazardous material in the trash. If found guilty of that, you can be charged with a class one misdemeanor under the fire code. That’s a $2,500 fine and up to a year in jail.”

Most fire stations will accommodate citizens who need either need inspections or disposal of fire extinguishers, but it’s a good idea to call ahead of time. Many volunteer fire stations in this community, since they are staffed with volunteers who also work regular jobs, are basically empty until an emergency arises.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2018.

