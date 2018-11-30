Holiday Magic plays in Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

Starting today, Holiday Magic comes to the Pulaski Theatre. This Christmas themed production comes to Pulaski through the New River Valley Regional Theatre and its founder Robin Brooke.

Brooke and veteran actor Paul Gregory Nelson, who starred in New River Valley Regional Theatre productions earlier in the year, penned the production, which will feature Santa himself.

The plot for Holiday Magic takes the audience from the North Pole to parts unknown and maybe even some destinations that could ring familiar to the audience.

“It’s good for all ages,” said Brooke. “There’s colorful stuff that the kids will like but also thoughtful and poignant moments. Paul Nelson is directing so, of course there’s plenty of comedic scenes, as well.”

Comedy, drama, color and more than 20 Christmas songs will be sung during the production ranging from ‘Oh, Holy Night’ to ‘Grandma got run over by a Reindeer’ to a couple of lesser known musical gems that Brooke and Nelson found especially for the show. The show also features much dancing with Christmassy choreography…naturally.

Holiday Magic is a two act play that runs about two hours in length. The first show starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Additional evening shows occur Friday, Dec. 14, Saturday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 21. There is a Matinee showing of Holiday Magic at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, and another one on the following Sunday, Dec. 9.

Tickets cost $25 and $10 for kids under 12 and can be purchased at the door or at nrvregionaltheatre.org.

