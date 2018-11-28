Holiday crashes claim dozen lives

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Fewer motorists died on Virginia roads this Thanksgiving holiday than a year ago, but the difference wasn’t drastic.

According to Virginia State Police, 12 people were killed in crashes over the five-day statistical counting period beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, and ending at midnight Sunday, Nov. 25. A total of 14 people died on state roads in the same timeframe in 2017.

This year’s fatalities included nine drivers, two passengers and a motorcyclist. Four of the motorists were not wearing seatbelts and alcohol was a factor in at least two of the wrecks, police said.

Fatal wrecks occurred in the counties of Accomack, Greensville, Hanover, Henry, Montgomery, Stafford and Wise; and the cities of Danville, Hampton, Lynchburg and Winchester.

State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle said state troopers are committed to keeping highways as safe as possible during the upcoming Christmas holiday — one of the busiest and most heavily-traveled times of the year. Patrols are being increased and DUI checkpoints are being set up with law enforcement agencies across the state.

“Now we just need the motoring public to commit to driving safe, smart and sober,” Settle said.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, troopers issued 7,419 speeding and 2,157 reckless driving violations. They also cited 596 motorists for failing to buckle up and 198 for violating child safety seat laws.

One hundred two people were arrested on charges of intoxicated driving.

