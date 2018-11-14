Helen Louise Allen

Helen Louise Allen, age 48, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Salem, Va.

Born Nov. 2, 1970, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of Edith Boysaw and David Lee Allen. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bud and Lucy Redd, Lila and Charlie Allen, and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her mother, Edith (Anthony) Boysaw of Pulaski, Va.; father, David Lee Allen of Pulaski, Va.; twin sons, Dorian Marquice Allen of Pulaski, Va. and Darian Maurice Allen of Pulaski, Va.; sisters, Brittany Allen and Shenia Palmer; brothers, Marcus Allen and David Lee Allen Jr.; very special friend, Richard Hickman, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 17, at First Baptist Church, Magazine Street, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Douglas Patterson officiating. Interment follows at Shucks Family Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

