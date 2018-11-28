Handbell choir ringing in Christmas

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The handbell choir at Memorial Baptist Church is marking the official launch of the Christmas holiday in Pulaski County this weekend with concerts Friday and Sunday.

This is the 22nd year the choir has performed together. Their concerts traditionally are the first Christmas events in the county.

This year’s concerts begin at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Both are held at Memorial Baptist, 995 Peppers Ferry Road in Pulaski.

Director Lynn Loftus said Blacksburg violinist Simran Rosborough and guest pianist Valerie Cash are accompanying the choir this year.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to offset performance costs.

