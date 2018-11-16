Group looking for photo of Pulaski County soldier

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Last week our nation took time to recognize and remember our many military veterans. Now, a group is asking for help to honor a soldier from our hometown.

In Washington, D.C., the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall stands as a tribute to the 58,220 members of the United States military that gave the ultimate sacrifice in combat. Now, the same group responsible for that wall is trying to complete another project that requires the help of someone here in Pulaski County.

U.S. Army SP4 Thomas Lee Wade, born April 5, 1947, in the New River area of Pulaski County, was killed in combat May 11, 1968. He was only 21 years old at the time of his death.

SP4 Lee is one of 134 service members killed in the Vietnam War that the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation (VVMF) is seeking a photo of for a new project they are attempting to complete. This project, known as “Faces Never Forgotten,” is attempting to complete a virtual “wall of faces” to honor every single service member who lost their life in the Vietnam War.

Normally, these photos could be obtained from photos kept on file by the government, but the photos of these service members were destroyed in a fire.

The Virginia Press Association, an organization comprised of newspapers from around the state, is asking for help for this project. The Southwest Times is now asking for our readers for information.

Somewhere in Pulaski County is a family member who has a photo of SP4 Thomas Lee Wade. Somewhere in our hometown is a family who remembers a young man who gave his life in the service of his country. We want to help get a photo of this hero to the right people to ensure that his memory lives on in this wall of faces.

Anyone with information on SP4 Thomas Lee Wade is asked to email david@southwesttimes.com or call 540-980-5220 and ask for David Gravely. The photo does not have to be a photo of SP4 Wade in military uniform, any photo of him before his untimely passing will be accepted.

Help us honor the memory of a fallen son of Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2018.

