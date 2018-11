Grace Jordan Williams

Grace Jordan Williams, 5186 Baskerville St., Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

She is survived by her loving son, Stewart D. Williams (Theresa); three grandchildren, Mia Williams, Tiffany Williams and Rashida Williams; five great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Ms. Marguerite Williams and Shirley Williams Baker.

Funeral services are Friday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m., at Dublin United Methodist Church. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Professional services handled by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2018.

