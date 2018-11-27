Gift earns free movie entry

Pulaski Fire Department, Grace Ministries and Pulaski Theatre are joining forces to help make Christmas a little brighter for about 90 local children and their families.

The firemen, church congregation and theater staff are offering one free admission to Pulaski Theatre’s showing of the family-friendly movie “Arthur Christmas” for each child toy or adult gift donated to the charity drive.

Items needed, in order of importance, include toys for children ages 3-16; socks, gloves and winter hats for children and adults; toiletries and makeup.

The movie begins at 7 p.m. at the theater on Main Street in downtown Pulaski. Doors open at 6:30. Admission is usually $5.

