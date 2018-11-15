George Wiley Church

George Wiley Church, 91, of Highland Ridge Nursing Home, Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Born in Roderfield, W.Va., he was the son of the late C. Frank and Martha Elizabeth Powers Church. He was a member of Pulaski Christian Church and also the Masonic Lodge in Welch, W.Va. George never met a stranger and loved to drive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl, Charles W., Frank Jr. and J.W. Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert W. Church of Bucyrus, Ohio, Pamela Rindfuss and husband, Ronald, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Terri Hite and husband, David, of Bucyrus, Ohio; sisters, Jean Harrold, who was his caregiver, also, of Claytor Lake, Va., and Jane Richardson of Bluefield, Va.; several nieces and nephews, and a special niece who brought a lot of joy to him in his final days, Mary Sue White of Kimball, W.Va.; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A private crypt-side service is Thursday, Nov. 15, at noon at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Collins officiating. There will be no public viewing.

Dudley Memorial is serving the Church family.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2018.

