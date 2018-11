Fundraiser preps underway

With Victorian Holidays at Idyllbrook less than a week away, decorators have been busy preparing the late 1800s home for the Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation fundraiser being held there Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m. The event includes a tour of the Idyllbrook, at 810 Prospect Ave. in Pulaski, and seasonal snacks and beverages. Tickets are available at the museum, across from Pulaski’s historic train station.

