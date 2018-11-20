Friday night lights at Claytor Lake

By WILLIAM PAINE

After stuffing oneself silly on Thanksgiving, then hunting relentlessly for bargains on Black Friday, why not take a hike under a full moon at Claytor Lake State Park?

The November Full Moon, also known as the Beaver Moon Hike will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 23, at Claytor Lake State Park’s beach area parking lot. From there, park rangers will lead a short guided hike up the Poplar Leaf Trail to see one of the most popular parks in Virginia in a different light.

During this walk through the woods, rangers will discuss the Beaver Moon as well as telling hikers about some interesting astronomical factoids.

Bonus! The hike ends with a warm campfire and a cup of hot chocolate.

