By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WISE COUNTY — A former pastor and Christian camp director pleaded guilty Friday to seven counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 18.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said the case of Jeffrey David Rolen, 66, of Wise, was to be tried by a jury trial in about a month. However, Rolen decided to plead guilty absent a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Since there is no recommended sentence, it will be up to a judge to determine what sentence to impose. Rolen faces up to 35 years when sentenced March 11 in Wise County Circuit Court.

According to Slemp, Rolen was director of Camp Bethel in Wise County when the offenses occurred between 1986 and 1988. According to an April report in The Coalfield Progress, Rolen had a sexual relationship with a female teenager working at his place of employment in the mid-1980s.

The newspaper also reported Rolen had served at Camp Bethel since 1976.

