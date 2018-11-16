Food City helps local agencies

By DAVID GRAVELY

As a part of their annual “Race Against Hunger Campaign,” Food City recently awarded more than $446,000 to organizations in their business areas. Two Pulaski County organizations were among those to receive funding.

“Since 1992, Food City, in partnership with their customers, has conducted their annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local nonprofit hunger relief organizations. The holiday promotion is co-sponsored by Kellogg’s/Keebler,” said a press release earlier this week.

Throughout the campaign, customers were able to make donations as a part of their retail total during checkout. Customers could choose a specific dollar amount or to round up their total. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this campaign go directly to benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations throughout the region.

In our area, two recipients were selected to receiving awards. The Feed My Lambs Backpack Program and the Dream Center each received $1,500, which was raised last November by cashiers and customer donations.

The Feed My Lambs Backpack Program was founded in April 2009 and provides backpacks full of food to around 200 students each week at both Critzer and Pulaski Elementary schools. The backpacks are packed each Wednesday and delivered to the schools each Friday for the students to take home. Each Monday the students return the empty backpacks to be repacked.

The Dream Center, located on Dora Highway in Pulaski, gathers canned food and other foods which are then distributed to needy families in the area. The Dream Center depends on volunteers and donors to supply the manpower and items.

“The current Race Against Hunger Campaign is going on now,” explained Jennifer Price, Human Relations Coordinator for the Pulaski Food City. “We will continue that campaign through Nov. 27, and hope to have another successful year to continue supporter local organizations.”

“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. The Food City Race Against Hunger campaign is one way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” said Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City and Kellogg’s/Keebler are proud to be a part of the “Race Against Hunger,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer. “We would like to thank Kellogg’s/Keebler and our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success. Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region.”

