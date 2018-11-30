Fitzwater Memorial One Act Festival tonight

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year around Pulaski County, there are several events that help raise funds for a memorial scholarship that honors the memory of Pulaski County High School student Cameron Fitzwater, who died in a tragic auto accident April 4, 2012. One of those events will take place Friday.

Fitzwater, who was a senior at PCHS at the time, was known as an outgoing, adventurous, smart, resourceful, loyal, fearless and unpredictable young man who not only lived his life to the fullest, but lived it out loud.

As an active member of the school, he was involved in the Math MACC Academic Team, the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School for Math and Science, Drama, Choir, track and field, wrestling and football. He was also an active member of the group Young Life, the Boy Scouts and enjoyed outdoor activities such as kayaking and hiking.

Since 2012, the Cameron Fitzwater Memorial Scholarship has awarded four $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who meet certain requirements. The students must have been active in Boy Scouts, Choir, Drama, MACC, track, wrestling or Young Life. They must already be accepted into a two or four-year college or university or technical school and they must write an essay on one of two specified topics.

These scholarships are funded by donations, an annual “Color Me Cameron” 5K walk/run and the annual Cameron Fitzwater Memorial One Act Festival, which is scheduled for tonight at Pulaski County High School at 7 p.m.

This year Christiansburg High School will present “Antigone: An American Tragedy” which deals with a school shooting and how students and a school handle the aftermath.

That will be followed by the Pulaski County High School presentation of “Much Ado About Nothing: Classroom Edition.” This is an original adaptation of William Shakespear’s comedy that parallels a classroom reading of the show. This production won first place at the sub regional competition Nov. 3 at Blacksburg High School with straight ones (superior) from the judges.

Fitzwater, who was a member of the Theatre Arts Department his senior year, appeared in the one act that year as well as acquiring the lead role of George Gibbs in “Our Town” that spring. Unfortunately, he was never able to perform the role. His car crash occurred the day before the opening of the show.

Admission at the PCHS Little Theatre will be by donation only. Concessions will also be sold as a part of the benefit. For more information, contact Jeff McCoy at 540-643-0339.

