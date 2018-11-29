Fine Arts activities planned

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley has some interesting events planned this upcoming week.

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. this Sunday, the Jim Lloyd Appalachian Musician exhibit will conclude with a house concert and reception. Lloyd’s collection of antique banjos, guitars, fiddles, Jew’s Harps and other unique instrumentation is currently on display at the Fine Arts Center.

Jim Lloyd is a multi-instrumentalist whose musical roots extend deep into the hills of the two Virginias. He is known for his many talents in his native Rural Retreat. Lloyd cuts hair at Lloyd’s Barbour Shop, teaches music, tells stories and sings, among other things. Expect a lively presentation from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m. this Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley.

Next, the Fine Arts Center of the NRV is calling all clubs and non-profit organizations to participate in their first ever “Tablescapes for the Season” contest.

The center will supply a card table but contestants will provide the table cloth, plates, glasses, flatware and appropriate holiday decor. Contestants will also provide a menu to be displayed and printed out on the table. The Fine Arts Center will have a “Tablescape” set as an example.

Visitors to the center will be able to vote on the best “Tablescape of the Season” with pennies. The winner will receive half the coinage with the other half going to the Pulaski County Christmas Store.

Table decorating begins Monday, Dec. 3, and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Voting commences on Monday, Dec. 10, and continues until Dec. 31, when the winner will be announced.

For more information and to reserve a table before Friday, Nov. 30, call (540) 980-7363

