Fall colors paint Pulaski beautiful

Dave Gravely/SWT

Fall has finally arrived and the mountains in and around Pulaski County have been painted in beautiful shades of gold, burgundy and other shades of brown, green and red. This was the view Monday from the Draper Mountain overlook facing the Town of Pulaski. Soon the leaves will fall and colder weather will have us looking forward to the arrival of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

November 7, 2018.

