FAC making December Tuesday’s ‘terrific’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

December is a month for decorating, but thanks to a new program offered by Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC), not all decorations have to be store bought.

FAC is launching a series of classes for children and adults Dec. 4 that will teach participants how to make keepsake holiday décor and improve handwriting skills for beautiful Christmas card signatures.

A small fee for each “Terrific Tuesdays” class goes toward additional classes in 2019.

The first class, how to use faux calligraphy, is offered this coming Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., at the FAC, 21 W. Main St., Pulaski. Center officials say participants’ handwriting will show distinct improvement and they’ll leave the class “prepared to write beautifully.”

Calligraphy, known as “beautiful writing,” is beneficial for making and signing Christmas cards and gift tags. The fee includes a piece of practice paper, a couple of pens and instruction by local artist Martha Biggar.

Each of those taking part in the Dec. 11 Terrific Tuesday class, 3-7 p.m., will create a keepsake plate and mug. The creations can be used to offer cookies and milk to Santa on Christmas Eve, or for gifting.

Plates and mugs of various sizes and shapes will be available, but participants will need to “fire” them at home in their ovens to preserve designs created on them.

Finally, Dec. 18’s Terrific Tuesday class is ideal for winter enthusiasts. Participants learn to make snowflakes that are suitable for use during and after Christmas. String the flakes together to make a garland.

The 2-7 p.m. class allows students to come after school. There is no cost, but donations will be accepted for FAC’s children’s art programs.

For more information and to sign up for classes, call 980-7363.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2018.

Comments

comments