Eula Pearl Cress Hall Mantz

Eula Pearl Cress Hall Mantz, age 87 of Dublin went home to be with her Lord & Savior Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin.

Born March 24, 1931 in Atkins, Virginia she was the daughter of the late William Cress and Burl Musser Cress. Her son, Jerry Hall, sister, Mary Cress Gamble and brothers, Herman Cress and Ray Cress also preceded her in death. She published two books, Appalachian-Amazing Stories and The Eula Book.

She is survived by her children Belinda (David) Hall Hinkley, Dublin; Cynthia Hall Wilcox, Washington D.C.; Theresa (Mark) Hall Bowman, Draper; Edward M. (Lisa) Mantz, Mt. Airy; Ketreina L. Altizer (Roger) Cox, Christiansburg; Crystal Handy Baker, Radford; numerous grand and great grandchildren; special friend of 65 years Penny Russell, AZ; step-children William Handy, Dublin; and Betty Ann Handy Blankenship, Dublin.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Bower Funeral Home, Chapel-Pulaski with Pastor Doug Ballew officiating. Entombment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

A Special Thanks to all the staff at the Highland Ridge Rehab for their loving care.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

