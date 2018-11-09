Elks to continue Veterans Day tradition

By DAVID GRAVELY

Exactly 100 years ago this year, the United States of America celebrated the end of hostilities in World War I as the guns fell silent in France and Belgium on the eleventh hour of eleventh day of the eleventh month. Sunday, Nov. 11, marks the official end of combat in the war that was supposed to end all wars.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. When America called, her sons and daughters answered with bravery and determination. Those men and women served their country, many never returning home or returning home broken. To this day, our country still has young men and women serving in harm’s way around the world.

Each year, we pause to remember and honor those who have served our nation. Originally known as Armistice Day and then later changed to Veterans Day, Nov. 11 each year is set as a day to thank our Veterans for their service.

The Pulaski Elks Lodge 1067 has been a longtime supporter of a Veterans Day concert held at the historic Pulaski Theatre, and this year will be no different. This free concert is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Pulaski Theatre on West Main Street. The Elks are underwriting the cost of the production to allow it to be free for everyone.

The Pulaski County High School Advanced Concert Choir, Adaire Theatre’s Kendall Payne, the New River Valley Regional Theatre and special guest musical artist Eric Gress are all scheduled to perform.

“This year our concert will be at the Pulaski Theatre,” Gary Cox, an officer with the Elks Club said in a recent news release. “Admission is free but limited to the house seating capacity. All presently serving, discharged or retired military Veterans are warmly invited to enjoy this concert along with citizens, family members, friends and other residents of the community. This is a special concert with musical recognition in song that will bring back memories and quicken the heart of all.”

Cox also spoke about those involved in presenting the production.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the ambiance, the music and see all of the hard work the Friends of the Pulaski Theater have done,” he said. “Most of all it will be a great opportunity to help the Elks honor our citizens and the community who have served and protected our great country.”

Doors at the Pulaski Theatre will open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. For more details and seating arrangements, contact elks1067@gmail.com or call 540-980-8037.

