Elizabeth Faye Lilly

Elizabeth Faye Lilly, age 83 formerly of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, Florida.

Born February 20, 1935 in Floyd, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Posey Paris Edmonds and Guida Sutphin Edmonds. Her husband, Roy Wilton Lilly, daughter, Carol Davis, son, Ricky Whitlock and number of brothers and sisters also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children Robert Dale (Mariza) Harmon, Jacksonville, FL and Deborah “Debbie” D’Amico, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Carmen & Josh Weulfing, Blue & Carlos Etheridge, Julie and Scott Habeeb , Ritchie Poff, Heather Whipps, Sarah Harmon, Sean Harmon, Matthew Harmon and Emma Harmon; sisters Margaret Harrell, NC and Lorene Lytton , Christiansburg, VA

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg with Rev. Kenny Lytton officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association @ www.alz.org

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2018.

Comments

comments