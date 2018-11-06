Election could alter balance of power

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County residents head to the polls today to select who’ll represent them in the U.S. Senate and Congress, but it’s the results of contests statewide that could alter the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Polls opened at 6 this morning and will continue to accept voters until 7 p.m. Virginia voters are required to present a photo ID to vote.

Anyone in line when the polls close is allowed to cast a ballot.

For this General Election, Pulaski County voters will join the rest of the state’s registered voters in deciding who’ll represent the Commonwealth in the U.S. Senate. Republican Corey Stewart challenges incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine for the position.

According to Associated Press, Kaine is the heavy favorite to win. He’s had large leads in most polls and has enjoyed a massive cash advantage to finance advertising and get out the vote efforts.

Best known for his outspoken support of Confederate monuments and hardline views on immigration, Stewart has focused heavily on attacking Kaine personally.

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate during her unsuccessful 2016 presidential run, has emphasized inclusivity in his campaign and centered his message on a “Virginia that works for all.”

In the 9th District, which includes Pulaski County, incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith is battling Democratic candidate Anthony Flaccavento.

Griffith is seeking his fifth term as 9th District Congressman, having defeated longtime Congressman Rick Boucher in 2010.

This is the second time Flaccavento has challenged Griffith for the seat. In 2012, Griffith received 61 percent of votes cast in the district to defeat Flaccavento.

The over 9,000-square-mile district includes 20 counties, two partial counties, and seven independent cities.

According to Virginia Department of Elections, 22,084 voters were registered in Pulaski County as of Nov. 1.

Following is a list of voting precincts:

CLOYD DISTRICT:

•Belspring Precinct – Belspring United Methodist Church, 7639 Stillwater Drive.

•New River Precinct – Riverlawn Elementary School, 8100 Beth Nelson Drive.

•West Cloyd Precinct – New River Valley Fairgrounds, 5581 Fair Grounds Circle.

DRAPER DISTRICT:

•Draper Precinct – Draper Fire Department, 4380 Academy St.

•South Pulaski Precinct – Central Gym, 143 Third St. NW.

•Newbern Precinct – Dublin Lions Club, 100 Lions Club Drive.

INGLES DISTRICT:

•Dublin Precinct – Dublin Lions Club, 100 Lions Club Drive.

•Hiwassee – Hiwassee Fire Department, 2273 Julia Simpkins Road.

•Snowville Precinct – Snowville Elementary School, 4858 Lead Mine Road.

MASSIE DISTRICT:

•Massie Precinct – Central Gym, 143 Third St. NW.

•Walker Precinct – New River Valley Fairgrounds, 5581 Fair Grounds Circle.

ROBINSON DISTRICT:

•Robinson Precinct – Central Gym, 143 Third St. NW.

Acceptable forms of identification:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued photo ID

United States passport

Employer-issued photo ID

Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID card

