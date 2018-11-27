Dublin businesses hit by burglaries

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A burglar or burglars struck two Broad Street businesses in Dublin early Saturday, making away with firearms and damaging the building to gain access.

Ed Ramey, an owner of Dublin Pawn Shop, said the person or persons who committed the burglary tore open the eve of the building on the Little Caesars side to gain entry to the attic. Once inside, sections of barrier walls between the units were torn out and ceiling tiles were removed to gain entry to the businesses.

“They never set foot inside the store,” Ramey said of the culprits. He believes more than one person was needed to commit the burglary.

Ramey said about six ceiling tiles were removed inside his store in an effort to reach down through the ceiling and steal items without triggering the alarm. The only items the thieves were able to reach were long firearms displayed higher on the walls than other products.

“They never tripped our alarm and we have a fairly good one,” he said. He believes the culprits were aware of the alarm since they never tried to enter the store.

A surveillance camera inside the adjacent business, Little Caesars, captured a male inside the building around 4 a.m. Saturday, police told Ramey. He posted the surveillance photo on the businesses’ Facebook page and shared it with The Southwest Times in hopes someone will be able to identify the man.

Ramey points out the burglary suspect or suspects have to be fairly thin because the holes torn through the building and attic barrier walls were only about 10-11 inches wide and between studs.

Police estimated the loss of firearms and the building damage at about $5,200, according to Ramey.

Dublin Police Department Inv. Wayne David, who is handling the investigation, could not be reached Monday for comment on the case.

The manager of Dublin’s Little Caesar’s restaurant was advised not to comment.

Ramey said this is the first time the pawn shop has been burglarized since moving to the Broad Street facility from Main Street in 2013.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2018.

Comments

comments