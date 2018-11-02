Drop site, recycling center hours changing

Staff Report

With Daylight Saving Time coming to an end Nov. 4, it’s time for Pulaski County Public Service Authority’s large item drop sites and recycling centers to alter their hours of operation.

Effective Nov. 5 the drop sites and centers in Pulaski, Dublin and Fairlawn begin operating on their Standard Time hours, as follows:

Pulaski Site on Dora Highway, Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.

Dublin Site on Bagging Plant Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairlawn Site on Mason Street, Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.

All three locations, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

