Doors open at Idyllbrook for museum benefit

Sunday, a benefit for the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum took place at the newly restored Idyllbrook Mansion, home of David and Judy Hagan.

Idyllbrook is a mansion built in 1890 in the Queen Anne style by Hensel Eckman, then president of the Pulaski Iron Company, one of the town’s early industries. The bright yellow multistoried house sits in one of Pulaski’s most scenic neighborhoods at the intersection of Washington and Prospect Avenues.

From three to six Sunday afternoon, attendees to the benefit streamed in and out of the mansion to view its masterfully renovated rooms.

“We certainly knew it was going to be quite a project and it turned out to be a little bigger project than we’d thought, but most older homes are,” said David Hagan.

A 1940 LaSalle sedan was parked in the driveway of Idyllbrook, especially for this occasion. This vintage automobile was recently acquired by the museum and had been owned by the Eckman family.

Jeff Worrell is the president of the Raymond J. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum.

“I was talking with David (Hagan) at the ballpark at a Yankees game and he was restoring this fabulous house and my original idea was to just bring the car back and do a photo shoot in front of the house,” Worrell said. “David took the idea and ran with it and this is what he came up with.”

“It’s been 56 years since that car was in this driveway,” said David Hagan. “So it seemed to be a pretty natural fit and we’re certainly glad to allow them to do a benefit here.”

“I was worried when I started planning this thing,” Worrell admitted. “I was scared to death David was going to go through all this trouble and then nobody show up and then we started selling tickets and I said, ‘You know we’re doing pretty good, so we’re safe now.’ Then we doubled that number and we doubled that number again and then we kept printing more tickets.”

In all, the museum sold 200 tickets for the Idyllbrook benefit. At $50 a ticket, that comes to a $10,000 take for the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum.

“My house is packed and that’s a good thing, so I’m thrilled,” said Judy Hagan. “The museum needs this really badly so somebody in the community needed to step up and help them and I hope someone else does the same.”

David Hagan bought Idyllbrook more than three years ago without his wife’s knowledge. Judy Hagan grew up a few blocks away and remembers playing in the front yard of Idyll Brook, though she was admittedly intimidated by its grandeur.

“David gave me this house as a surprise one day,” said Judy Hagan. “Nobody was allowed to talk about it before hand, so when I found out I screamed. I kissed David on the head. I kissed him on the cheek and kissed him and kissed him and I said, ‘You’ve been kissed enough for the next 30 years. That’s all you get!'”

“It’s been a lot of work to restore the grounds and all the house,” said David Hagan. “We tried to do everything back to the period and it’s been a lot of work. Of course my wife grew up on 15th street. So we originally bought this house to stay here during baseball season and my problem is I can’t get her to leave now.”

