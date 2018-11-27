Don’t forget to support nonprofits

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

You may have finished your Christmas shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and probably even bought a “gift” or two for yourself in the process; but area nonprofit agencies hope you remember them, too, during the season of giving.

Today, #GivingTuesday, is the perfect time to support your favorite nonprofits by donating, volunteering or other acts of kindness.

Several area nonprofits, such as The Rock Youth Center of Pulaski and Friends of Claytor Lake, are registered through the global #GivingTuesday movement. However, registration is not required to participate or receive donations or support.

All support given through #GivingTuesday should be made directly to the organization of the donor’s choice.

#GivingTuesday was founded in 2012 by 92nd Street Y in New York City. Its purpose is to kick off the giving season by inspiring people to give back to their communities by encouraging philanthropy and celebrating generosity worldwide.

The movement reports campaigns now being held in almost every country in the world. Additional information and lists of registered agencies are available at www.givingtuesday.org.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2018.

