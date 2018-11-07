Do you love Pulaski? Pu-LOVE-ski initiative needs you!

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Town of Pulaski and Pulaski on Main, the Virginia Main Street affiliate, are inviting citizens to participate in the Pu-LOVE-ski initiative.

This is a community based project designed to solicit input for the design of a LOVEwork, an art piece that links to the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s “Virginia is for Lovers” tagline.

A public meeting to launch the project will be held at the Pulaski Theatre, 14 W. Main Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in providing ideas for a project design are encouraged to attend.

This project was initiated by the Virginia Tourism Corporation as a way to expand on the Virginia is for Lovers tagline, which has served as the state slogan since 1969. LOVEworks are artworks that spell out the word Love and are now seen in several communities around the state of Virginia. Many but not all of these art pieces are quite large and are made of various materials. Examples of these LOVEworks can be seen at the website virginia.org/LOVE/.

“We intend to have three public engagements over the next six months as we talk with our citizens about what an appropriate LOVEwork would look like in Pulaski,” said Nichole Hair, Deputy Town Manager.

“A LOVEwork in downtown Pulaski will complement other efforts underway to enhance our downtown and encourage visitation,” offered Catherine Van Noy, Interim Director for Pulaski on Main.

Interested citizens may add their ideas about the location of what will likely be a large sculpture spelling out the word love. The exact location of the LOVEwork has not yet been determined but chances are it will be placed near the centrally located Pulaski train depot.

A large colorful sculpture may well serve to lift the spirits of the Pulaski Citizenry but fundamentally, this LOVEwork is a tourism related project. Domestic travel expenditures across Virginia increased 4.4 percent to $24.8 billion in 2017, directly supporting 232,200 jobs, according to a study conducted by the Research Department of the U.S. Travel Association for the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

