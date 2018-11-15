Deputy shot, suspect killed in robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A Wythe County deputy is recovering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and an alleged armed robbery suspect is dead following an incident in Wythe County Tuesday night.

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan said deputies responded to Comfort Inn in the 2500 block of East Lee Highway about 12:16 a.m. in response to a reported armed robbery there. The suspect was gone upon the officers’ arrival, so they initiated a search of the immediate area.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the injured deputy and a state trooper located the suspect around 12:40 a.m. inside a Greyhound bus stop building on Max Meadows Road.

As the officers approached the suspect, Geller said, he allegedly started firing at them. She said the exchange of gunfire continued outside into the parking lot, where the officers retreated.

The deputy, identified by Dunagan as Jacob Goins, was wounded and the adult male suspect was fatally shot. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect’s body was transported to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office for examination, autopsy and positive identification, according to Geller. She said two handguns belonging to the suspect were recovered at the scene.

Since the incident was an officer-involved shooting, Virginia State Police was requested to conduct the investigation. Geller said, according to policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of the probe.

Dunagan said he was told Goins faces a lengthy recovery. He was told Goins underwent surgery to place a rod in his leg.

Investigations into the shooting and armed robbery are ongoing.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2018.

