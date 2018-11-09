Debra Lynn Harriman Weikel

Debra Lynn Harriman Weikel, 58, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Debra was born in Radford, Va., April 9, 1960. She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne Lee Harriman.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Weikel of Dublin, Va.; son, Cody Weikel of Pulaski, Va.; father, Danny Harriman Sr.; siblings and spouses, Walter and Rebecca Harriman of Draper, Va., Sharon and Joel Burchett of Pulaski, Va., and Gene Harriman of Pulaski, Va.; granddaughter, Starla Yvonne Weikel; special friends, Tina Jarrells, John and Johnie Wyrick, and Kim Kirk; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service with family and friends is Sunday, Nov. 11, 4-7 p.m., at the home of Sharon Burchett, 606 Cardinal Drive, Pulaski, Va. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2018.

