Deah Lynn Nunn Roby

Mt. Holly, N.C. — Deah Lynn Nunn Roby, 47, of Mt. Holly, N.C., died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., July 11, 1971, and was the daughter of the late Gary Thomas Nunn.

Surviving are her mother, Janice Gail Collins Nunn; husband, Brendan Roby; children, Stephen Nunn, Shaylah White and Caleb Roby, and sister, Audra Wriston.

Funeral services are Saturday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Cheri Stowers officiating. Burial follows in Oakwood Cemetery. Visiting will be at the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2018.

Comments

comments