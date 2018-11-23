Daphne Delene Smith

Daphne Delene Smith, age 67 of Radford, died Friday, November 16, 2018 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 6, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Martha Viola Adams Wooley and the late John Wesley Wooley.

Daphne was a retired employee of the housekeeping department at Virginia Tech. She is survived by her sons: Paul Edward Smith, Jr. of Blacksburg, Jeremy Vadella of PA, James Wesley Smith of Radford, and Matthew Adam Smith of Blacksburg: sisters; Joan Searles of Ruther Glenn, and Martha (Marty) Pruitt of Richmond. She is also survived by two grandchildren, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Moore Cemetery in Delton.

The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from Noon until 2:00 p.m.

November 23, 2018.

