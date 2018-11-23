DAK Lights moved to Randolph Park

By WILLIAM PAINE

Since November 2010, residents of Dublin and beyond have enjoyed a neighborhood light show known as DAK Lights, which emanated from a house in a neighborhood off Bagging Plant Road. Since it began, hundreds of families visited the house between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve to enjoy the 20-minute light show set to Christmas music broadcast over 103.9FM.

As DAK Lights grew in popularity, so did the traffic and the neighborhood street became crowded with visitors wanting to enjoy the lights and music. Now, thanks to a generous private donation, the DAK Lights show has moved to Randolph Park, which provides better parking and easier access for those seeking to enjoy the holiday spirit from the comfort of their automobiles.

When this neighborhood light show began, 3000 incandescent bulbs displayed traditional Christmas colors of red, white and green. Starting tonight, over 20,000 LED lights will illuminate to produce millions of color combinations.

The first DAK Lights show at Randolph Park began at 5:30 Thursday evening. From now until New Year’s Day the park will be open from 5:30 till 10 p.m. for the light show. On Fridays and Saturdays Randolph Park will be open from 5:30 till 11p.m. for viewing Christmas lights while listening to Christmas music.

This year’s line-up will include classic Christmas songs like “Joy to the World” and “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” as well as some new Yuletide tunes which will again play on 103.9 FM.

For more information, visit DAK Lights website at https://daklights.com.

